LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LFST stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LFST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.