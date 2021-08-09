LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LFST stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
LFST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
