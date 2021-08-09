Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Gap Down to $97.18

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $97.18, but opened at $94.13. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $92.70, with a volume of 70,793 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSPD. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,157,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

