Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$150.00 at TD Securities

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$123.25.

LSPD opened at C$122.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.33 billion and a PE ratio of -103.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.96. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$37.51 and a one year high of C$122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

