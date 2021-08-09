Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Limelight Networks stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,226. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 313,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 880,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,745 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,482,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 116,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

