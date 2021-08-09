Liminal BioSciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,006 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 812% compared to the typical volume of 549 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,816,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $109.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.75. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. Research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Liminal BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

