Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

LNC opened at $67.36 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

