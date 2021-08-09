Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.300 EPS.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.23.

LIN traded down $2.72 on Monday, reaching $303.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,163. The firm has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $310.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

