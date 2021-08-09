Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.300 EPS.

LIN traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $310.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.23.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.