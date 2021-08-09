Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.26. The stock had a trading volume of 909,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,616. Linde has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $310.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.