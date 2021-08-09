Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0505 on Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $139,012.10 and approximately $56.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,258.96 or 0.99821670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00069005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000827 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012476 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

