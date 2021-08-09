Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

LTHM stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -245.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.23. Livent has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. On average, analysts predict that Livent will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Livent by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth $69,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

