Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 25,100 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,929,275. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

