Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 3,150 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,657 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $630.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,087. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $632.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $580.51. The stock has a market cap of $300.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

