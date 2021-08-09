Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 4,700 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,514 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 6,029.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Applied Materials by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270,946 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after buying an additional 201,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $141.79. 30,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809,414. The firm has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.15. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, ICAP lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

