Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $329.64. 924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,715. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.69.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

