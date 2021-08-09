Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $645.44. 3,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,958. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $632.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

