Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $5.98 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 3,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.43. The stock had a trading volume of 43,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.89 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $272.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

