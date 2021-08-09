Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,287 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 3.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.37. 5,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.95. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

