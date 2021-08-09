loanDepot, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDI) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

loanDepot’s (NYSE:LDI) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 10th. loanDepot had issued 3,850,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $53,900,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have commented on LDI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

