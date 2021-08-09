London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNSTY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,627. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

