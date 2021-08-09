Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $16.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Lufax alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lufax by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Lufax by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 421,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 48,763 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lufax by 1,275.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 326,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 303,021 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LU traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 260,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,570. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34. Lufax has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.