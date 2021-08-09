Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Insider Mark Chivers Sells 550 Shares

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) insider Mark Chivers sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $11,143.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,861. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $576.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Luxfer by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 962,915 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.