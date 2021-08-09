Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $287.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 35.41%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

