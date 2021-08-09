MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 12,500 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $773,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MTSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,113. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,618,000 after buying an additional 971,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,190,000 after buying an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,832,000 after buying an additional 636,023 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 373,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

