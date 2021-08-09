Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGTA. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.21.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

