Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Magna International stock opened at $83.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.94. Magna International has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $81.83 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.24.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.