Mainframe Trading Up 5.9% This Week (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Mainframe coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Mainframe has a total market capitalization of $169.51 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mainframe has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mainframe Profile

Mainframe (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Mainframe Coin Trading

