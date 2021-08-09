Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $289.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.