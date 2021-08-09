Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Insider Buys £11,300 in Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider David Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, with a total value of £11,300 ($14,763.52).
Shares of MNL stock opened at GBX 568 ($7.42) on Monday. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 525.64 ($6.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 688 ($8.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 590.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.65.
About Manchester & London Investment Trust
