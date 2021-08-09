Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Insider Buys £11,300 in Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider David Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, with a total value of £11,300 ($14,763.52).

Shares of MNL stock opened at GBX 568 ($7.42) on Monday. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 525.64 ($6.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 688 ($8.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 590.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.65.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

