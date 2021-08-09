MannKind (MNKD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect MannKind to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNKD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

