Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.65.

TSE:MFC opened at C$25.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.37. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$17.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.95%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,165.64. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at C$138,897.95. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

