Maple Price Up 123.5% Over Last Week (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Maple has a market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $618,723.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 123.5% higher against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for $13.81 or 0.00031711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00052206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.39 or 0.00820603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00099607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00040564 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.