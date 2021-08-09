Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $34.25

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.25, but opened at $35.86. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 150,237 shares changing hands.

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 4.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 25.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

