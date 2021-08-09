Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $53.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.14. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion and a PE ratio of 31.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.