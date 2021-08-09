Mark S. Bamford Sells 1,825 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TXT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,578. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

