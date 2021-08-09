Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $8.03 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,853 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises about 5.9% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 981,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 979,728 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,770,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,056,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,047,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.29. 12,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

