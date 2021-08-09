Marks Wealth LLC Sells 226,885 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Marks Wealth LLC decreased its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,885 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury makes up approximately 0.3% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth about $1,655,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 277,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $414,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,061. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

