Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $55.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,600,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,245,528. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of -158.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

