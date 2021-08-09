Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 254 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Danaher by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $307.52. 10,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,875. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $308.39. The stock has a market cap of $219.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

