Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $26.14 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $26,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,013,163,000 after purchasing an additional 572,690 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

HD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

