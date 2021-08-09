Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.86. 54,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,074,797. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

