Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.1% during the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.5% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 12,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,910,000 shares of company stock worth $227,041,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Oracle stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,615. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The stock has a market cap of $251.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.