Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 1,233 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Square were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.83. 84,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,120,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 241.60, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.97.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 778,704 shares of company stock valued at $174,621,969. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

