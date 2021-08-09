Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 318 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.68 on Monday, reaching $542.88. 2,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $544.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.