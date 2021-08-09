Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 892 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6,029.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270,946 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after purchasing an additional 201,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.11. 20,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809,414. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.15. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

