MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $212,874.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00138039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00145830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,053.37 or 0.99949707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.29 or 0.00771087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,717,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

