Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
MTLS opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Materialise has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -311.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 708.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 149,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Materialise by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 119,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
