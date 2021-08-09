Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

MTLS opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Materialise has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -311.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 708.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 149,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Materialise by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 119,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

