Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $45.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

