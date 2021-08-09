Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

MAXR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

In other news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,091,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

