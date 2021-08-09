Maxim Group Raises Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $155.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.
CPK opened at $130.87 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.92. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.39.
In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chesapeake Utilities
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.
