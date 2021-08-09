Maxim Group Raises Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $155.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK opened at $130.87 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.92. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.